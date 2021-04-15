India reported over 2 lakh new COVID-19 cases and more than 1,000 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

In the last 24 hours, 1,038 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country taking the death toll to 1,73,123. As many as 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,40,74,564.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 11,44,93,238 till today.

Delhi recorded 17,282 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest single-day surge in the national capital since the onset of the pandemic, while over 100 fatalities were reported, according to data shared by the health department.

As per the latest bulletin, 104 new fatalities were recorded, pushing the death toll to 11,540.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 58,952 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 35,78,160, while 278 new fatalities pushed the toll to 58,804, the state health department said.

In view of an alarming rise in cases, the state government has announced a 15-day-long stricter measures which came into force at 8 pm on Wednesday and will remain in operation till 7 am on May 1.

