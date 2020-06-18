India's Covid-19 recovery rate has improved further to 52.96% on Thursday after nearly 2 lakh patients have been cured of novel coronavirus since the outbreak, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

During the last 24 hours, 7,390 Covid-19 patients were cured. A total of 1,94,324 patients, so far, have been cured of Covid-19. "The recovery rate rises to 52.96%. Currently, 1,60,384 active cases are under medical supervision," the ministry said in a statement.

In the beginning of the week, India's Covid-19 recovery rate stood at 51.08% on Monday after 7,419 Covid-19 patients were cured across the country in a 24-hour period, the ministry said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,65,412 samples were tested. The total number of samples tested thus far is 62,49,668.

The number of government labs has been increased to 699 and private labs has been increased to 254 (A total of 953). The break-up is given as:

Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 540 (Govt: 349 + Private: 191)

TrueNat based testing labs: 340 (Govt: 325 + Private: 15)

CBNAAT based testing labs: 73 (Govt: 25 + Private: 48)

Moreover, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan today launched India’s first mobile I-Lab (Infectious disease diagnostic lab) for Covid-19 testing for last mile testing access.

This mobile test will be deployed in remote, interior and inaccessible parts of the country and have capability to perform 25 Covid-19 RT-PCR tests/Day, 300 ELISA tests/day, additional tests for TB, HIV etc. as per CGHS rates, said a press release. The Infectious Disease Diagnostic Lab (I-LAB) is supported by the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science & Technology, under the Covid Command strategy, it added.

India, currently, is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic after the US, Brazil and Russia.

Meanwhile, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country witnessed another highest single-day spike after states registered over 12,000 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus patients has now reached 366,946 since the outbreak, according to the latest health ministry data.

Along with that, the death toll in the country also rose to 12,237 after 334 people succumbed to the highly contagious virus in the last 24 hours, it

