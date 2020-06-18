This mobile test will be deployed in remote, interior and inaccessible parts of the country and have capability to perform 25 Covid-19 RT-PCR tests/Day, 300 ELISA tests/day, additional tests for TB, HIV etc. as per CGHS rates, said a press release. The Infectious Disease Diagnostic Lab (I-LAB) is supported by the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science & Technology, under the Covid Command strategy, it added.