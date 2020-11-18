Coronavirus: India's Covid tally rises to 89,12,908 with 38,617 new cases

India recorded 38,617 fresh coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours in the country, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Wednesday.

With this, the overall cases in the country reached 89,12,908, including 4,46,805 active cases and 83,35,110 recoveries.

The cumulative death toll climbed to 1,30,993 after 474 new deaths.

This is the eleventh day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 9,37,279 samples for COVID-19 were tested on November 16 while a total of 12,74,80,186 samples tested so far.

Delhi recorded 6,396 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.95 lakh, while 99 more fatalities pushed the toll to 7,812, authorities said.

These fresh cases came out of the 49,031 tests conducted the previous day, while the positivity rate stood at 13.04 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the city, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

