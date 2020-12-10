Coronavirus: India's cumulative tests cross 15-crore mark, positivity rate dips

As India's coronavirus caseload rose to 97.67 lakh with 31,521 new infections being reported in a day, the country's cumulative tests for detection of Covid-19 has crossed the 15-crore mark on Thursday with one crore tests added in just 10 days.

The Union Health Ministry informed today underlining comprehensive and widespread testing on a sustained basis has resulted in bringing down the positivity rate of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, India continued to report less than 40,000 fresh daily cases of coronavirus for 11 continuous days, the Health Ministry underscored.

As many as 9,22,959 samples were tested in a day, which has increased the country's total cumulative tests to 15,07,59,726.

"The past one crore tests were added in just 10 days. Comprehensive and widespread testing on a sustained basis has resulted in bringing down the positivity rate," the ministry added.

In a span of 24 hours, 31,521 persons were found to be COVID-19 positive in the country while 37,725 new recoveries were registered in the same duration which has led to a further contraction of the active caseload.

India's current Covid-19 active caseload

India's present COVID-19 active caseload of 3,72,293 consists of just 3.81% of total infections reported so far.

The total recovered cases have surpassed 92.5 lakh (92,53,306).

"The gap between recoveries and active cases is steadily increasing and presently stands at 8,881,013," the ministry highlighted.

It said 77.30% of the new recovered cases are contributed by ten states and UTs.

Maharashtra saw 5,051 persons recovering from COVID-19. Kerala and Delhi reported 4,647 and 4,177 new recoveries, respectively.

Ten states and UTs have contributed 74.65% of the new cases.

Maharashtra reported 4,981 cases in a span of 24 hours. Kerala recorded 4,875 new cases while West Bengal reported 2,956 daily cases yesterday.

Of the 412 new fatalities, 77.67% have been reported from ten states and UTs.

Maharashtra reported 75 deaths. Delhi also saw a figure fatality count of 50 contributing another 12.13% of the fatalities.

The daily new deaths have been less than 500 from the last five days, the ministry said.

The country's death toll also rose to 1,41,772 with 412 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am on Thursday showed.

