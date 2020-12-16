Coronavirus: India's tally nears 1 crore mark, active cases at 3.32 lakh

With 26,382 new Covid-19 infections and 387 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total cases in India reached 99,32,548, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday.

With 387 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll mounted to 1,44,096. The total active cases in the country are at 3,32,002. With 33,813 new discharges in the last 24 hours, total discharged cases reached 94,56,449.

Also Read | How rural schooling is going into the dark

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by the pandemic with 71,356 active cases, 17,66,010 recoveries, and 48,339 deaths. The state reported 3,442 new COVID-19 cases, and 70 deaths today.

Following behind Kerala reported 5,218 new COVID-19 cases, 5,066 recoveries, and 33 deaths today. The number of active cases now in the state currently stands at 57,757, while 6,16,666 patients have recovered from the viral infection.

National capital Delhi reported 1,617 new COVID-19 cases, 2,343 recoveries, and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total positive cases in the capital territory have reached 6,10,447, including 5,85,852 recoveries, 10,115 deaths, and 14,480 active cases.

Karnataka reported 1,185 new COVID-19 cases, 1,594 discharges, and 11 deaths today. Total cases in the state reached 9,03,425, including 8,75,796 recoveries and 11,965 deaths. Active cases in the state stand at 15,645.

A total of 1,132 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu today. State Health Department said the total positive cases in the state have reached 8,01,161, including 7,79,291 recoveries and 11,919 deaths. The active cases in the state stand at 9,951.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via