Coronavirus: India's tally over 96.44 lakh with 36,011 new cases in 24 hours

India on Sunday registered 36,011 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, according to the fresh figures released by the Union health ministry today. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 96.44 lakh.

A total of 482 people died due to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. With this, the coronavirus death toll in India climbed to 1,40,182.

Meanwhile, a total of 91,00,792 people have recuperated from the deadly virus so far with 41,970 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

According to the data released by the union health ministry, there are a total of 4,03,248 active coronavirus cases in the country.

Today is the 28th day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on 7 November.

The country's Covid-19 tally on Saturday crossed the 95-lakh mark with 36,652 new infections. Also, with 512 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,39,700 yesterday.

Covid-19 vaccine update in India

As per the latest development, Pfizer India has become the first pharmaceutical company to seek from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) an emergency use authorisation for its coronavirus vaccine in the country.

This is the first such request received by the DGCI amid the race to find a potential Covid-19 vaccine for the deadly virus, which has affected over 96.44 lakh people in the country.

A report in news agency PTI says, the firm, in its application submitted to the drug regulator, has sought permission to import the vaccine for sale and distribution in the country, besides waiver of clinical trials on Indian population in accordance with the special provisions under the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019.

"Pfizer India has submitted an application on December 4 to the DCGI seeking emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine in India," a source said.

