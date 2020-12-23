Coronavirus: India sees 23,950 fresh cases, active covid tally declines further

India continues to witness a steady decline in daily new coronavirus cases as 23,950 new COVID-19 cases were reported in last 24 hours taking the total count to 1,00,99,066.

The total recoveries have gone up to 96,63,382 with 26,895 new recoveries recorded on Wednesday.

There are 2,89,240 active coronavirus cases in the country. According to the Health Ministry, active cases are less than 3 lakh after 164 days.

The ministry said 333 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,46,444.

A total of 6,049 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Tuesday taking the total number of active coronavirus cases in the state to 61,468.

According to state Health Department, 27 patients succumbed to COVID-19 on Tuesday taking the death toll to 2,870. As many as 5,057 recoveries were recorded today pushing the total recoveries in the state to 6,50,836.

Maharashtra reported 3,106 new COVID-19 cases, 4,122 discharges, and 75 deaths on Tuesday, as per the state Health Department. The total number of cases in the state stands at 19,02,458 including 17,94,080 recoveries, 58,376 active cases and 48,876 deaths.

Karnataka reported 1,141 new COVID-19 cases, 1,136 discharges and 14 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state stand at 9,11,382 including 8,85,341 recoveries, 13,993 active cases and 12,029 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,052 new COVID-19 cases, 1,139 discharges and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total COVID-19 cases in the state stand at 8,09,014 including 7,87,611 discharges, 9,391 active cases and 12,012 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh reported 1,005 new COVID-19 cases, 1,053 recoveries, and 12 deaths on Tuesday. The total cases in the state stand at 2,33,324 including 2,18,828 recoveries, 10,994 active cases and 3,502 deaths.

Delhi reported 939 new COVID-19 cases, 1,434 recoveries and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the national capital stand at 6,18,747 including 5,99,683 recoveries, 8,735 active cases and 10,329 deaths.

Rajasthan reported 807 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths and 1,159 recoveries/discharges on Tuesday. The total cases in the state stand at 3,00,716 including 11,601 active cases, 2,86,481 recoveries/discharges and 2,634 deaths.

Haryana recorded 534 new cases of COVID-19, 662 recoveries, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department. The total cases in the state stand at 2,58,731 including 2,50,502 recoveries, 5,387 active cases and 2,842 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh reported 402 new COVID-19 cases and 412 recoveries on Tuesday. The total cases in the state stand at 8,79,339 including 3,978 active cases, 8,68,279 recoveries and 7,082 deaths.

