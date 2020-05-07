Coronavirus: India starts clinical trial of Ayush medicines like Ashwagandha

NEW DELHI : The Union government on Thursday said that the health ministry has today started a clinical trial of traditional medicines Ashwagandha, Yashtimadhu, Guduchi Pippali amid rising number of coronavirus positive cases in the country.

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said, “the clinical trials of Ayush medicines like Ashwagandha, Yashtimadhu, Guduchi Pippali, Ayush-64 on health workers and those working in high risk areas has begun from today."

The minister said the clinical trial would be done collaboration with the health ministry as an add-on to standard care to COVID 19.

"Clinical trials of Ayush medicines like Ashwagandha, Yashtimadhu, Guduchi Pippali, Ayush-64 on health workers and those working in high risk areas has begun from today: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan"

"The clinical trial would be done as a joint initiative of Ministry of AYUSH, Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Science and Technology through Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) with technical support of Indian Council of Medical Research," Dr Harsh Vardhan said

