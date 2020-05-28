The coronavirus cases in India inched towards 160,000 today. The states continued to report over 6,500 case even on Wednesday. While the country took 109 days to record one lakh coronavirus case , the next 50,000 cases were added in just 9 days.

Maharashtra was the worst affected state in India by coronavirus pandemic. It was the only state to record over 55,000 cases in the country. Mumbai alone recorded over 33,000 cases. The state registered over 2,000 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours.

Mumbai added 1,044 new COVID-19 case on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Dharavi reported one of its lowest case increase in a single day so far. At least 18 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

Delhi saw its biggest spike in COVID-19 count in last 24 hours. The national capital recorded 792 coronavirus patients on Wednesday. The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi stood at 15,257.

The coronavirus tally in Gujarat also crossed the grim milestone of 15,000-mark. The state reported 365 cases on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 count to 15,195.

India recorded 194 deaths related to coronavirus cases in last 24 hours — second highest single-day death toll. At least 105 deaths were confirmed from Maharashtra, highest number of fatalities in a day. The total number of deaths in state rose to 1,897. Maharashtra contributed a lion's share in India's coronavirus fatalities. After Maharashtra, Gujarat was the second state to report the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities. The death toll in the state increased to 938.

The health ministry earlier stated that the mortality rate of coronavirus disease in India is one of lowest among the word. The mortality rate of coronavirus patients in the country has now reduced to 2.87% from 3.38% in April, Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, health ministry said. Timely lockdown and early detection of coronavirus cases are the main reasons behind the low death toll in the country.

COVID-19 testing in the country scaled up significantly. Over 1.1 lakh samples tested per day at 612 labs, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Over 33 lakh samples have been tested so far since the outbreak.

Over 67,000 people were recovered from the disease. India's recovery rate from the coronavirus disease improved to 42.6%.

India's doubling rate of coronavirus cases has now shortened to 14 days, according to the data shared Professor Shamika Ravi, a senior fellow at Brookings Institute, India Centre.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated