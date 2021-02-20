Coronavirus India update: 1.07 crore people vaccinated, active cases tally goes up1 min read . Updated: 20 Feb 2021, 10:01 AM IST
As many as 13,993 new COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Saturday.
With the new cases, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,09,77,387 including 1,43,127 active cases and 1,06,78,048 discharges.
The death toll has mounted to 1,56,212 with the loss of 101 more lives due to the virus in the last 24 hours.
As per the Health Ministry, 1,07,15,204 vaccine doses were administered till Friday evening.
The total number of samples tested up to Wednesday was 21,02,61,480, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. The ICMR also said that 7,86,618 samples were tested on February 19.
