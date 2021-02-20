Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Coronavirus India update: 1.07 crore people vaccinated, active cases tally goes up
People crowd Juhu beach in Mumbai, India, Friday,

Coronavirus India update: 1.07 crore people vaccinated, active cases tally goes up

1 min read . 10:01 AM IST Staff Writer

With the new cases, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,09,77,387 including 1,43,127 active cases

As many as 13,993 new COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Saturday.

As many as 13,993 new COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Saturday.

With the new cases, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,09,77,387 including 1,43,127 active cases and 1,06,78,048 discharges.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Niti Aayog meet today: Mamata Banerjee, Amarinder Singh likely to skip 6th meeting chaired by PM Modi

1 min read . 09:43 AM IST

BJP youth leader arrested in Bengal with 100 gm cocaine, party says foul play likely

2 min read . 09:04 AM IST

Bengal assembly elections: 2 BJP youth leaders held with 100 grams of cocaine in Kolkata

1 min read . 08:36 AM IST

Joe Biden declares 'America is back' in welcome words to allies

4 min read . 08:28 AM IST

With the new cases, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,09,77,387 including 1,43,127 active cases and 1,06,78,048 discharges.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Niti Aayog meet today: Mamata Banerjee, Amarinder Singh likely to skip 6th meeting chaired by PM Modi

1 min read . 09:43 AM IST

BJP youth leader arrested in Bengal with 100 gm cocaine, party says foul play likely

2 min read . 09:04 AM IST

Bengal assembly elections: 2 BJP youth leaders held with 100 grams of cocaine in Kolkata

1 min read . 08:36 AM IST

Joe Biden declares 'America is back' in welcome words to allies

4 min read . 08:28 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The death toll has mounted to 1,56,212 with the loss of 101 more lives due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

As per the Health Ministry, 1,07,15,204 vaccine doses were administered till Friday evening.

The total number of samples tested up to Wednesday was 21,02,61,480, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. The ICMR also said that 7,86,618 samples were tested on February 19.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.