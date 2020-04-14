The total number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in India has gone up to 10,363, showed the data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, while the death toll has gone up to 339. 1,211 fresh cases and 31 deaths were reported in 24 hours.

Of these, 8,988 are active cases of COVID-19, 1035 individuals have recovered and discharged from the hospital while one person has migrated to another country.

Maharashtra remained the worst hit state with a total number of positive cases rising to 2,334, followed by New Delhi with 1,510 cases and Tamil Nadu, which has reported 1,173 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

Among other states, Uttar Pradesh reported 558 coronavirus cases, Rajasthan 873 cases, Telangana 562 cases, Andhra Pradesh 432 cases, Madhya Pradesh 604 cases and Gujarat 539 cases.

Most number of casualties from coronavirus has been reported from Maharashtra with 160 deaths while Madhya Pradesh reported 43 deaths, Delhi 28 and Gujarat 26.

On the global front, more than 1.9 million infections have been reported with over 1 lakh deaths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 10 am today as the 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus comes to an end today.

