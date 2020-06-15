The number of daily coronavirus cases in India rose over 11,000 for the third consecutive day today, taking the total number of infections to over 3.32 lakh. But at the same time, recovery rate has ticked higher. According to health ministry figures released today morning, 1,69,797 people have recovered while there are 1,53,106 active cases of the covid infection .

The coronavirus recovery rate in India has gone up to 51.07% as compared to 50.59% on Sunday. In past 24 hours, 7419 recovered from coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 9,520 with 325 more deaths in 24 hours. Maharashtra remains the worst affected state in India with over 1.07 lakh cases, followed by Tamil Nadu at 44,661 and Delhi at 41,182.

Maharashtra has accounted for 3,950 covid deaths while Gujarat 1,477 and Delhi 1,327. Health ministry has said more than 70% cases of covid deaths have occurred due to comorbidities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a detailed meeting with senior ministers and officials to review India's response to COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, reviewed the national level status and preparation in the context of the pandemic.

India is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic after the US, Brazil and Russia.

According to figures released by medical research body ICMR, 57.74 lakh samples have been tested for coronavirus so far in India. And in past 24 hours, over 1.15 samples were tested.

Globally, total coronavirus cases have risen above 79 lakh with 4.33 lakh deaths.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via