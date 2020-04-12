The total number of coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 8,356 (including 7367 active cases, 716 cured/discharged/migrated), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. In past 24 hours, 34 deaths and 909 new cases have been reported, taking the total death toll to 273. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that a total of 1.79 lakh samples had been tested in India till Saturday.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 1761 cases, followed by Delhi (1069), Tamil Nadu (969), Rajasthan (700)and Telangana (504).

Maharashtra has seen the highest number of casualties due to coronavirus, with the toll rising to 127, followed by Madhya Pradesh (36), Gujarat (22) and Delhi (19).

Here is the total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise

Andhra Pradesh - 381

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 11

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam -29

Bihar - 63

Chandigarh - 19

Chhattisgarh - 18

Delhi - 1069

Goa - 7

Gujarat - 432

Haryana - 177

Himachal Pradesh - 32

Jammu and Kashmir - 207

Jharkhand - 17

Karnataka - 214

Kerala - 364

Ladakh - 15

Madhya Pradesh - 532

Maharashtra - 1761

Manipur -2

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 50

Puducherry - 7

Punjab - 151

Rajasthan - 700

Tamil Nadu - 969

Telangana - 504

Tripura - 2

Uttarakhand - 35

Uttar Pradesh - 452

West Bengal - 134

Across the world, the total number of corornavirus cases have reached 17.76 lakh while the death toll has increased over 1 lakh.



