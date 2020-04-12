The total number of coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 8,356 (including 7367 active cases, 716 cured/discharged/migrated), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. In past 24 hours, 34 deaths and 909 new cases have been reported, taking the total death toll to 273. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that a total of 1.79 lakh samples had been tested in India till Saturday.
Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 1761 cases, followed by Delhi (1069), Tamil Nadu (969), Rajasthan (700)and Telangana (504).
Maharashtra has seen the highest number of casualties due to coronavirus, with the toll rising to 127, followed by Madhya Pradesh (36), Gujarat (22) and Delhi (19).
Here is the total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise
Andhra Pradesh - 381
Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 11
Arunachal Pradesh - 1
Assam -29
Bihar - 63
Chandigarh - 19
Chhattisgarh - 18
Delhi - 1069
Goa - 7
Gujarat - 432
Haryana - 177
Himachal Pradesh - 32
Jammu and Kashmir - 207
Jharkhand - 17
Karnataka - 214
Kerala - 364
Ladakh - 15
Madhya Pradesh - 532
Maharashtra - 1761
Manipur -2
Mizoram - 1
Odisha - 50
Puducherry - 7
Punjab - 151
Rajasthan - 700
Tamil Nadu - 969
Telangana - 504
Tripura - 2
Uttarakhand - 35
Uttar Pradesh - 452
West Bengal - 134
Across the world, the total number of corornavirus cases have reached 17.76 lakh while the death toll has increased over 1 lakh.