India on Thursday recorded 24,010 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, pushing the country’s total number of cases to 99,56,558.

Among the 99.56 lakh Covid-19 cases, India now has a total of 3,22,366 active coronavirus cases, which comprises 3.24% of the total caseload, while 94,89,740 have been discharged so far.

In the past 24 hours, the country also recorded 33,291 new discharges. The national recovery rate now stands at 95.31%, while the coronavirus case fatality rate stands at 1.45%.

With 355 new Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, India’s death toll has gone up to 1,44,451.

The Covid-19 active caseload remained below the four lakh-mark for the 11th consecutive day.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 15,78,05,240 samples have been tested up to 16 December, of which 11,58,960 were conducted on Wednesday.

India's coronavirus tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, and 40 lakh on 5 September. It went past 50 lakh on 16 September, 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, 80 lakh on 29 October, and 90 lakh on 20 November.

Meanwhile, AIIMS director Professor Randeep Guleria has reportedly said that it could take up to six months before a sufficient number of people could be vaccinated to break the chain of the Covid-19 transmission and another six months before life could get close to the pre-Covid days.

