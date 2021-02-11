Coronavirus India update: Active cases increase, over 70 lakh vaccinated

India has reported 12,923 new COVID-19 cases and 11,764 recoveries in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The new cases take the cumulative count of people infected with the virus in the country to 1,08,71,294, including 1,42,562 active cases and 1,05,73,372 recoveries.

With 108 deaths registered in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 toll now stands at 1,55,360.

As many as 70,17,114 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered to the people in the country so far, the Ministry said.

A total of 20,33,24,655 samples have been tested for the coronavirus, out of which 7,36,903 samples were tested on Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.

The Assam government has decided to discontinue mandatory COVID-19 testing at railway stations, land routes and airports from March 1, in light of the decline in coronavirus cases and ongoing vaccination drive.

Delhi has reported 127 new COVID-19 cases, 131 recoveries and two deaths in the last 24 hours.





Delhi Health Department said the total count of cases has gone up to 6,36,387 including 1046 active cases.

