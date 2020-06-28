India reported 19,906 fresh coronavirus cases in 24 hours - a record single-day figure - sending the overall covid tally to 5,28,859. The death toll went up to 16,095 after 410 coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in a day. According to health ministry figures released today morning, there are 2,03,051 active cases in the country while 3,09,712 patients have recovered so far.

The difference between recoveries and active cases now stands at 1.06 lakh. The recovery rate is at 58.56% amongst COVID-19 patients.

The government on Saturday said that eight states - Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal - contributed about 86% of active Covid-19 cases and also accounted for 87% of deaths due to coronavirus.

Currently, there are 1026 diagnostic labs for COVID-19 across the country. As of June 27, more than 82 lakh coronavirus tests and in 24 hours 2.31 lakh tests were conducted.

The government also said that there are 1,039 dedicated covid hospitals across the country with 1,76,275 isolation beds, 22,940 ICU beds and 77,268 oxygen supported beds; 2,398 dedicated covid health centres with 1,39,483 Isolation beds, 11,539 ICU beds and 51,321 oxygen supported beds. In addition, 8,958 covid care centres with 8,10,621 beds are now available in the country, the government said.

The health ministry in its latest Clinical Management Protocols for COVID-19 has added Dexamethasone, a widely used steroid, in the treatment protocol for COVID-19 patients in moderate to severe stages of illness.

The health ministry had on June 13 also allowed the use of antiviral drug remdesivir for restricted emergency use.

Global coronavirus cases neared 1 crore today according to Johns Hopkins University, a grim milestone in the spread of the respiratory disease that has so far killed almost 5 lakh people in six months.

Some countries are experiencing a resurgence in infections, leading authorities to partially reinstate lockdowns.

The US has reported over 25 lakh cases and 1.25 lakh fatalities.









