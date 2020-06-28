India reported 19,906 fresh coronavirus cases in 24 hours - a record single-day figure - sending the overall covid tally to 5,28,859. The death toll went up to 16,095 after 410 coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in a day. According to health ministry figures released today morning, there are 2,03,051 active cases in the country while 3,09,712 patients have recovered so far.