India's coronavirus count today hit two grim milestones as the tally crossed 10 lakh while the death toll crossed 25,000. The total coronavirus cases rose to 10,03,832 after a record 34,956 fresh infections were reported in past 24 hours. The death toll rose to 25,602, including 687 in past 24 hours. India is the third country to report over 1 million cases after the US and Brazil.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has 3,42,473 active COVID-19 cases, which is around a third of the country's infection tally. Recoveries rose to 6,35,756 including a record number of 22,942 number of patients declared cured in 24 hours.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has 3,42,473 active COVID-19 cases, which is around a third of the country's infection tally. Recoveries rose to 6,35,756 including a record number of 22,942 number of patients declared cured in 24 hours.

India's first COVID-19 case was detected on January 30 in Kerala. It was for the sixth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 28,000. The huge surge in cases has led several states to reimpose lockdows for varying periods.

As on July 16, the cumulative number of 1.3 crore samples have been tested so far and on Thursday 3.33 lakh samples were tested.

Maharashtra -- the worst-affected state from the infection -- has a total of 2,84,281 COVID-19 cases and 11,194 fatalities. Tamil Nadu has a tally of 1,56,369 cases and 2,236 deaths due to COVID-19 while Delhi has reported a total of 1,18,645 cases and 3,545 deaths due to COVID-19.

The testing lab network in the country is further strengthened with 1.234 labs in the country; 874 labs in the government sector and 360 private labs, the government said.

"As per the “Test, Trace, Treat" strategy, the Central Government is driving enhanced testing initiatives in State/UTs. As a result, there has been a steady rise in the number of testing labs across the country. The increased testing is in accordance with the ICMR Guidelines and has helped in early detection of cases," the Union Health Ministry said.

"All registered medical practitioners can now recommend testing. This coupled with the facilitation of widespread testing by States/UTs through the RT-PCR, TrueNat and CBNAAT lab network has contributed to a surge in the number of samples tested," it added. (With Agency Inputs)