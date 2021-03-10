India reported 17,921 new COVID-19 cases, 20,652 recoveries, and 133 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

With this, the total cases has reached to 1,12,62,707 including 1,84,598 active cases and 1,09,20,046 total recoveries.

However, the death toll mounted to 1,58,063 including the new deaths.

With 96,548 active cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the most-affected coronavirus state, followed by Kerala with 37,446 active cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 22,34,79,877 samples of COVID-19 were tested so far including 7,63,081 samples being tested yesterday.

More than 2,43,67,90 vaccine doses have been administered so far, the ministry informed.

The countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 and vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions

