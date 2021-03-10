OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Coronavirus India update: Daily death figure rise to highest in 2 weeks

India reported 17,921 new COVID-19 cases, 20,652 recoveries, and 133 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

With this, the total cases has reached to 1,12,62,707 including 1,84,598 active cases and 1,09,20,046 total recoveries.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi praises 'courageous' CISF on its raising day

1 min read . 09:21 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Meghan The Duchess Of Sussex attend the opening of the Mersey Gateway Bridge in Runcorn, June 14, 2018. Jim Clarke/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

'Whole family saddened': Queen vows to address Harry-Meghan racism claims

4 min read . 08:57 AM IST
File photo of a ministerial Quad meeting. The US has proposed the idea of holding an online meeting with the leaders of Japan, Australia, and India, a news report said

Covid-19, economic cooperation to be taken up by Quad leaders in 12 March Summit

1 min read . 08:51 AM IST
Photo iStock

Women scholars face more hostility in seminars

1 min read . 08:44 AM IST

However, the death toll mounted to 1,58,063 including the new deaths.

With 96,548 active cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the most-affected coronavirus state, followed by Kerala with 37,446 active cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 22,34,79,877 samples of COVID-19 were tested so far including 7,63,081 samples being tested yesterday.

More than 2,43,67,90 vaccine doses have been administered so far, the ministry informed.

The countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 and vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout