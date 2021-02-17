OPEN APP
Student undergoes thermal screening
Student undergoes thermal screening

Coronavirus India update: Nearly 90 lakh vaccinated, active cases at 1.36 lakh

1 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 09:57 AM IST Staff Writer

The death toll has mounted to 1,55,913 with the loss of 100 lives due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

As many as 11,610 new COVID-19 cases and 100 deaths were reported by India in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Wednesday.

With the new cases, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,09,37,320 including 1,36,549 active cases and 1,06,33,025 discharges.

The death toll has mounted to 1,55,913 with the loss of 100 lives due to the virus in the last 24 hours. The Health Ministry on Wednesday said that 89,99,230 have been vaccinated in the country so far.

The total number of samples tested up to Tuesday was 20,79,77,229, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. The IMCR also said that 6,44,931 samples were tested on February 16.

The Health Ministry on Sunday had said that six States account for 78.3 per cent of the new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

