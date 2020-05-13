In the past 24 hours, 1,931 patients have recovered from coronavirus, surpassing the daily rise in active cases of 1,472, according to the figures released by the health ministry today morning. Overall, the total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 74,281, registering 3,525 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 47,480 while 24,385 people have recovered and one patient has migrated.

Here are 10 updates

1) Today's figures indicate that about 32.83% patients have recovered so far from coronavirus.

2) A total of 122 deaths deaths were reported in 24 hours, increasing the toll to 2,415.

3) The health ministry says 70% of deaths have occurred due to co-morbidities.

4) The highest number of 24,427 confirmed coronavirus cases is from Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat (8,903), Tamil Nadu (8,718), Delhi (7,639), Rajasthan (4,126), Madhya Pradesh (3,986) and Uttar Pradesh (3,664).

5) Maharashtra also accounts for the highest number of fatalities at 921, followed by Gujarat (537), Madhya Pradesh (225), West Bengal (198), Rajasthan (117), Delhi (86), Uttar Pradesh (82), Tamil Nadu (61) and Andhra Pradesh (46).

6) Six states and three union territories continued to remain coronavirus-free.

7) Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, and Nagaland are yet to report a single case of coronavirus while there are no active cases in Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Mizoram as all patients have recovered.

8) The health ministry says the testing capacity has been increased to 1 lakh tests per day.

9) Currently, 347 government laboratories and 137 private labs are conducting coronavirus tests.

10) And so far about 18 lakh tests have been conducted.

Share Via