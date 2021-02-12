Coronavirus India update: Over 75 lakh vaccinated, active cases at 1.35 lakh

Coronavirus India update: Over 75 lakh vaccinated, active cases at 1.35 lakh1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 09:41 AM IST
The COVID-19 death toll has reached 1,55,447 with 87 deaths in the last 24 hours.
India reported 9,309 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of people infected with the virus in the country to 1,08,80,603, informed the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare on Friday.
Besides these new cases, 15,858 recoveries were reported in the country in the same period, the Ministry said.
Harsh Vardhan responds after Chhattisgarh asks Centre to halt supply of Covaxin2 min read . 10:24 AM IST
West Bengal bandh today: Left calls for 12-hour strike, blocks train tracks at Kanchrapara railway station1 min read . 10:21 AM IST
4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Rajasthan's Bikaner1 min read . 10:12 AM IST
Uttarakhand rescue operations: 2 persons found alive, 36 dead, 204 still missing1 min read . 10:11 AM IST
The total count includes 1,35,926 active cases and 1,05,89,230 recoveries.
The COVID-19 death toll has reached 1,55,447 with 87 deaths in the last 24 hours.
As many as 75,05,010 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far.
A total of 20,40,23,840 samples have been tested for the coronavirus as of February 11. Of these, 6,99,185 samples were tested on Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.