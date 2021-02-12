Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Coronavirus India update: Over 75 lakh vaccinated, active cases at 1.35 lakh
A BMC health worker takes an Antigen test of passengers arriving from Gujarat at Dadar station, in Mumbai

Coronavirus India update: Over 75 lakh vaccinated, active cases at 1.35 lakh

1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Staff Writer

The COVID-19 death toll has reached 1,55,447 with 87 deaths in the last 24 hours.

India reported 9,309 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of people infected with the virus in the country to 1,08,80,603, informed the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare on Friday.

India reported 9,309 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of people infected with the virus in the country to 1,08,80,603, informed the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare on Friday.

Besides these new cases, 15,858 recoveries were reported in the country in the same period, the Ministry said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Harsh Vardhan responds after Chhattisgarh asks Centre to halt supply of Covaxin

2 min read . 10:24 AM IST

West Bengal bandh today: Left calls for 12-hour strike, blocks train tracks at Kanchrapara railway station

1 min read . 10:21 AM IST

4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Rajasthan's Bikaner

1 min read . 10:12 AM IST

Uttarakhand rescue operations: 2 persons found alive, 36 dead, 204 still missing

1 min read . 10:11 AM IST

Besides these new cases, 15,858 recoveries were reported in the country in the same period, the Ministry said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Harsh Vardhan responds after Chhattisgarh asks Centre to halt supply of Covaxin

2 min read . 10:24 AM IST

West Bengal bandh today: Left calls for 12-hour strike, blocks train tracks at Kanchrapara railway station

1 min read . 10:21 AM IST

4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Rajasthan's Bikaner

1 min read . 10:12 AM IST

Uttarakhand rescue operations: 2 persons found alive, 36 dead, 204 still missing

1 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The total count includes 1,35,926 active cases and 1,05,89,230 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll has reached 1,55,447 with 87 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As many as 75,05,010 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

A total of 20,40,23,840 samples have been tested for the coronavirus as of February 11. Of these, 6,99,185 samples were tested on Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.