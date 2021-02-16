Coronavirus India update: Over 87 lakh vaccinated, 1.36 lakh active cases

As many as 9,121 new COVID-19 cases and 81 deaths were reported by India in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Tuesday.

With the new cases, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,09,25,710 including 1,36,872 active cases and 1,06,33,025 discharges.

The death toll has mounted to 1,55,813 with the loss of 81 lives due to the virus in the last 24 hours. The Health Ministry on Tuesday said that 87,20,822 have been vaccinated in the country so far.

The total number of samples tested up to Monday was 20,73,32,298, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. The IMCR also said that 6,15,664 samples were tested on February 15.

The Health Ministry on Sunday had said that six States account for 78.3 per cent of the new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

