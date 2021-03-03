India's COVID-19 cases rose to 1,11,39,516 with 14,989 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have surged to 1,08,12,044, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

The death toll increased to 1,57,346 with 98 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 1,56,20,749 people have been administered the covid vaccine till 8 am today

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,08,12,044 which translates into a national COVID-19 recovery rate of over 97%.

The active caseload was recorded at 1,70,126, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5; and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20; and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 21,84,03,277 samples have been tested up to 2 March, of which 7,85,220 were done on Tuesday.

