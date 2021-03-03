OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Coronavirus India updates: Active cases goes up again, nearly 15,000 new cases in 24 hours

India's COVID-19 cases rose to 1,11,39,516 with 14,989 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have surged to 1,08,12,044, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

The death toll increased to 1,57,346 with 98 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
US President Joe Biden

US to impose anti-dumping tax on 18 countries

1 min read . 09:48 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: A health worker holds a vial with doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, marketed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) as COVISHIELD, against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Paramaribo, Suriname February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh

Serum Institute of India to send 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine Covishield to UK: Report

1 min read . 09:45 AM IST
The eligible beneficiaries can visit the Co-Win 2.0 portal to register themselves or via the Aarogya Setu app, which has CoWIN app integration.

How to register for Covid vaccination on Aarogya Setu App: A detailed guide

1 min read . 09:34 AM IST
A healthcare worker prepares to administer a COVAXIN vaccine, developed by Indian company Bharat Biotech, at a private hospital in New Delhi.

Covid vaccination Delhi: List of private hospitals administering vaccines

3 min read . 09:26 AM IST

A total of 1,56,20,749 people have been administered the covid vaccine till 8 am today

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,08,12,044 which translates into a national COVID-19 recovery rate of over 97%.

The active caseload was recorded at 1,70,126, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5; and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20; and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 21,84,03,277 samples have been tested up to 2 March, of which 7,85,220 were done on Tuesday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout