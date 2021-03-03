The death toll increased to 1,57,346 with 98 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India's COVID-19 cases rose to 1,11,39,516 with 14,989 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have surged to 1,08,12,044, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

A total of 1,56,20,749 people have been administered the covid vaccine till 8 am today

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,08,12,044 which translates into a national COVID-19 recovery rate of over 97%.

The active caseload was recorded at 1,70,126, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5; and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20; and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 21,84,03,277 samples have been tested up to 2 March, of which 7,85,220 were done on Tuesday.

