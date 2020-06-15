Subscribe
Home >News >India >Coronavirus: Install refrigerated containers to keep bodies, Delhi govt panel to hospitals
Delhi may see 1 lakh cases by the end of this month, the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said earlier.

Coronavirus: Install refrigerated containers to keep bodies, Delhi govt panel to hospitals

1 min read . 11:36 AM IST Written By Anulekha Ray

  In the first week of May, the AAP government constituted a panel to tackle coronavirus pandemic in the state
  Delhi was the third worst-hit state by coronavirus pandemic

As the number of coronavirus deaths continue to rise in the national capital, a Delhi government panel has asked the hospitals to increase their mortuary capacity. A five-member committee has recommended the hospitals to install 'refrigerated containers' to keep the dead bodies of coronavirus patients. The Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) has recently acquired refrigerated containers which have a capacity to store at least 12 bodies at a time.

In the first week of May, the AAP government constituted a panel to tackle coronavirus pandemic in the state. Last week, the committee visited four major hospitals to review the preparedness. These hospitals were Lok Nayak Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, and Dr RML hospital.

The panel has recommended the hospitals to ramp up COVID-19 testing facilities, add more beds, and increase the number doctors, nurses, paramedics, technicians, a senior official told ANI.

Delhi was the third worst-hit state by coronavirus pandemic. The state witnessed a record jump in coronavirus count in the last 24 hours. At least 2,264 tested positive for the virus bringing the total tally to 41,182. The death toll from coronavirus diseases increased to 1,327.

