Coronavirus has again created a chaotic phase around the world as some countries have reported mutation in the virus which is considered to be "highly infectious", including India. While the mutation occurred this time in China, causing increased rates of hospitalisation and deaths, the virus has caused less harm in India.

The World Health Organization (WHO), and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have already issued warning against the subvariant of Omicron Covid-19. India has imposed restrictions on Chinese travellers, as well as four other countries, where the transmission rates have shot up.

Taking caution, the Indian government has directed all states and union territories to remain vigilant if any case of the new sub-variant found in the country.

While scientists are still studying the symptoms and impact of the new mutant, some media reports speculated that the evolving Omicron sub-variant ‘may be fatal for the brain’.

The Central government has rejected this claim. As per the PIB Fact Check, the claims are misleading because the "relevance to humans has not been proven by the study," it said.

Meanwhile, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) bulletin stated that Covid-19 variant Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant in India with 'XBB' being the most prevalent sub-lineage circulating all over the country.

According to the bulletin, BA.2.75 and BA.2.10 were also circulating but to a lesser extent.

“Especially, in north-east India, BA.2.75 is the prevalent sub-lineage. However, any increase in disease severity or hospitalisation has not been observed over this period," it said.

“In the northern part of India, XBB was prevalent, whereas, in the eastern part, BA.2.75 was the prevalent sub-lineage. BA.2.10 and other Omicron sub-lineage frequency was lower last week. However, any increase in disease severity or hospitalisation has not been observed over this period," it said.

India recorded 173 new coronavirus infections yesterday (2 January), while the active cases have declined to 2,670.

The total tally of Covid cases has been recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,78,822) and the death toll stands at 5,30,707.

The active cases comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has increased to 98.80%.

The health ministry said a decrease of 36 cases recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours. The ministry on its website stated that 220.10 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.