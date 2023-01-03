Is new Covid variant fatal for brain? Here's what govt said2 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 05:58 AM IST
- Covid-19 variant Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant in India with 'XBB' being the most prevalent sub-lineage
Coronavirus has again created a chaotic phase around the world as some countries have reported mutation in the virus which is considered to be "highly infectious", including India. While the mutation occurred this time in China, causing increased rates of hospitalisation and deaths, the virus has caused less harm in India.