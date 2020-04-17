NEW DELHI : The coronavirus infection curve may be showing signs of flattening in Odisha with no positive cases being reported in the last two days and just 12 cases being reported in the past one week.

The state administration tested more than 2,000 samples on Wednesday and Thursday but all of them turned out to be negative. Odisha, which reported its first case on 15 March, now has just 60 positive cases, including one death. Besides, 21 of the 30 districts in the state have yet to report a case.

To be sure, this may not mean a complete absence of cases, given the low rate of testing across the country.

According to a state government official who did not want to be named, chief minister Naveen Patnaik told officials earlier this week that while it is good to see coronavirus cases not spiking in the state, bureaucrats “should not relax and allow the virus to make a comeback".

“So far, we have tested 7,577 samples in the state and just 60 have come positive, of which 19 people have already been cured. However, we are not laying low and are going to only ramp up testing and surveillance facilities to have a better grip over the situation," state chief secretary Asit Tripathi said on Friday.

The state administration has operationalized 24 dedicated covid hospitals and is preparing 12 more as a team of top bureaucrats, including Tripathi, travel to each of the 30 districts to track and monitor the spread of the coronavirus and containment measures.

Odisha imposed a lockdown in some districts soon after the first case of covid-19 was reported in mid-March and then extended it to the entire state. It directed district collectors not only to feed migrant workers, but also keep them under close watch for possible community spread.

Any individual coming from abroad or other states with high infection rate were identified and kept in village panchayat and district level isolation facilities for two weeks.

The state also offered to pay ₹15,000 per person for registering with the government and declaring their travel history.

Odisha’s story is positive as the state acted fast and also because of its “fantastic emergency management system established to mitigate the impact of the frequent floods and cyclones it faces", said the unnamed official mentioned above.

“Gujarat, for example, reported its first covid-19 case after Odisha, but the number of cases in that state is now more than 700," the official said.

Odisha will conduct 5,000 tests in Bhubaneswar alone in next one week, with 46 of the 60 cases being reported from the city, Tripathi said. With a cumulative 7,000 tests, including the ones done earlier, within the next seven days, the state will be able to assess whether economic activities can be resumed and by when. The city has both static and mobile test collection facilities.

“The district administration has coped well in converting existing hospitals, college hostels and spare buildings into special covid-19 hospitals. The support from private hospitals and companies, both state-run and privately-owned, has helped put in place the required infrastructure within weeks," said the official cited above.

The Tata group has helped open and run three covid-19 hospitals, while Odisha Mining Corporation, NTPC Ltd and Mahanadi Coal Field are among companies that have come on board to help the state gear up to tackle the pandemic, said state development commissioner Suresh Mohapatra.