Coronavirus: Karnataka confirms 45 new cases; tally crosses 1,000

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Friday breached the 1,000 mark in the number of coronavirus cases after 45 more people tested positive.

Karnataka has so far reported 1,032 covid-19 cases since its first on 8 March, according to the state's health department. Of the total cases, 476 have recovered and 36 have succumbed to the disease.

The 45 new cases are from Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru, Udupi, Hassan, Bidar, Chitradurga, Shivamogga, Kolara and Bagalkote.

The number of cases are on the rise even as the BS Yediyurappa-led government plans to further relax restrictions and allow more categories of businesses to resume operations after nearly two months of the nationwide lockdown.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa today said he was confident that the central government will ease more restrictions when the third phase of the lockdown ends on 17 May. The Centre plans to extend the lockdown to a fourth phase, albeit with more relaxations.





Share Via