Coronavirus: Karnataka mulls doing away with institutional quarantine

The deliberation to do away with institutional quarantine comes even as the state witnesses a sharp surge in covid-19 cases as many of those who returned from other states have tested positive in recent days. Doing away with institutional quarantine could also pose a risk of community spreading since 88% or 2,129 of those who tested positive till noon on Wednesday are asymptomatic and the rest symptomatic. The number of asymptomatic cases account for 96% when it comes to active cases. It makes screening for temperature, an important safety measure in place when more lockdown restrictions are relaxed, a redundant exercise.