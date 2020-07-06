Karnataka revises quarantine rules for Maharashtra returnees

Karnataka government today issued a revised order on its quarantine rules for returnees to the state including those returning from India's worst-hit state, Maharashtra amid the rising novel coronavirus cases in the state.

According to the revised quarantine norms, people returning from other states to Karnataka, including Maharashtra, shall be placed in 14-day home quarantine under the Centre's Unlock2 guidelines which permits re-opening of more activities in a calibrated manner, in areas outside the containment zones, and to extend lockdown in containment zones up to 31 July.

"The quarantine norms are regularly reviewed and calibrated with the prevailing Unlock 2 guidelines and infusion of technology and community involvement to enforce strict home quarantine," the statement read.

Until now, the state government had issued that those returning from Maharashtra are to be placed under 7-day institutional quarantine followed by 7-day home quarantine.

Apart from that, people coming to the state from Tamil Nadu and Delhi will have to undergo three days of institutional quarantine followed by 11 days of home isolation, the previous order stated. There was no revision of these rules for Delhi and Tamil Nadu travellers in the latest statement.

Moreover, the government also stated registration to the state government's Seva Sindhu portal was mandatory for any person arriving or transiting through Karnataka. For that, one should "provide correct information about their contact details and destination address."

However, as per the Centre's guidelines, the state government allows unrestricted inter-state movement of persons and goods adhering to the SOPs/Guidelines issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare and Department of Revenue (Disaster Management).

Earlier today, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the "country will have to learn to live with coronavirus as there are no options".

Meanwhile, Karnataka has been witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases. On Sunday, the state reported 1,925 new cases, the highest 24-hour jump ever, taking the total case count to 23,474, according to the state bulletin. Along with that, the death toll in the state also increased to 372 after 37 more virus-related fatalities were reported since yesterday.

Capital city, Bengaluru, which was under a 33-hour lockdown till early Monday morning due to the rising cases also recorded 1,235 new Covid-19 cases, it's biggest single-day jump so far in Sunday. This was the fourth day in a row that the city saw a daily high in new Covid-19 cases.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via