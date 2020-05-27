Coronavirus: KDMC building in Thane shut as doctor tests positive for Covid-19

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation's administrative building in Thane district was closed on Wednesday, after a 40-year-old doctor from the health department tested positive for COVID-19, an official said.

In a release issued on Wednesday, the KDMC's public relations officer Madhuri Phophale said the building would be sanitised as a doctor working with the health department in the premises had contracted the deadly infection.

The civic authority has already started tracing all high-risk contacts of the infected doctor, she said.

Meanwhile the Indian Medical Association's Thane chapter has expressed serious concerns over 10 doctors testing positive for COVID-19 in the city on Tuesday.

IMA Thane's president Dr Dinkar Desai the 10 infected doctors were all general physicians and were undergoing treatment.

