ERNAKULAM: Kerala on Wednesday reported 40 new covid-19 cases, and ten recoveries. The state now has a total 1,004 recorded cases, said Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Of these, 445 are active cases and 553 have recovered. The numbers have been on the rise since last week in Kerala, one of the few states in India which had manged to flatten the infection curve previously.

The rise is largely a result of several people returning from other states and abroad. Of the new patients, 28 had came from other states and nine returned from abroad, said Vijayan. Only three were infected through contacts, he said.

The number of people under observation crossed 1 lakh in Kerala again. In the last 24 hours, 229 were hospitalised, he said.

Vijayan said the state will make certain restrictions stricter as infections rise.

People who return from international quarantine will have to go into paid institutional quarantine for 14 days, but the expense of poor families will be borne by the state, he said. Those found skipping quarantine measures will be fined heavily and those sneaking into the state through unauthorised ways will be put in paid institutional quarantine.

Kerala has tested 58,866 samples till Wednesday evening. Of these 56,558 were negative, said Vijayan. As part of sentinel surveillance of frontline health workers, another 9,905 samples were tested and 8,541 were negative, he said. The state has added 13 new hotspots on Wednesday, totalling 81 now.

Of the fresh cases, Kasargod district has 10 cases, Palakkad has eight, Alappuzha has seven, Kollam has four, Pathanamthitta and Wayanad have three each. Kozhikode and Ernakulam have two each and Kannur has one case.

