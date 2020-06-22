ERNAKULAM : After flattening the infection curve once, Kerala is now staring at the possibility of community transmission of coronavirus amid rising cases as the source of contagion remains unknown.

The government on Monday decided to impose stricter restrictions for travel and shopping, and harsher punishment for those violating quarantine norms, especially in its capital city Thiruvananthapuram, which has seen a spike in the number of covid-19 positive cases.

The most infected Kannur town has already been placed under lockdown two days ago.

Thiruvananthapuram has been on high alert after an auto driver, who was not exposed to anyone known to be infected with the coronavirus, tested positive on Sunday. He was also part of a serial-shooting crew, and had met hundreds of people in the last few weeks. Tracing his local contacts has become a headache for the district administration. Between 4 May and 21 June, around 69 such cases have been recorded in the state, according to the health department.

As many as 16 Keralites tested positive just after arriving in Tamil Nadu on Sunday— which hints at a possible community spread.

Kerala recorded 3172 confirmed covid-19 cases, of which 1,490 were active patients, as of Sunday. It took the state 97 days to jump from just one confirmed case to 500, 22 days to increase from 500 to 1000, eight days to further hike to 1500, and only four days to reach 2000 cases. In another week, the tally increased to 2500, and in six days it again hiked by 672 cases.

The bulk of this spike— 2746 confirmed cases— is accounted by expats who tested positive after returning from foreign countries, especially from the Gulf. However, 425 people have so far infected through the local contacts or through an unknown source of infection.

Senior ministers, local elected representatives and health officials met on Monday to discuss the trend in the capital and decided to implement stricter restrictions for passenger movement and commercial activities. The meeting decided not to allow political protests with more than 10 participants, a common sight in the capital. Official governmental events, which the city hosts a lot, should limit crowd to not more than 20 people. Five major roads in the city will be shut from Tuesday for blocking passenger movement to around half a dozen containment zones in the capital.

It was also decided heavily regulate the district borders. The government has also asked local authorities to shut down shops that violate regulatory protocols and compound passports of foreign returnees if they jump quarantine. Funerals can have a maximum of only 20 people and weddings should be allowed only with a maximum of 50 people. To create a model, all MLAs and Ministers will stay away from such functions unless it is that of close relations.

"A concern was raised by everybody who attended on the rise in the number of patients with unknown source of infection. The government has the unanimous backing to take all needed measures," said Kerala's Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, who chaired the meeting and is in charge of the city's covid-19 mitigation.

"We are creating a mitigation strategy in each ward. Institutional quarantine centres will be set up in every panchayat in the capital city. Hospitals are asked to ban visitors, and allow only one bystander for every patient. All passengers taking three-wheelers or online taxis should take note down the vehicle number and driver’s contact details," said Surendran.

"There is no community spread of covid-19 in the state yet, but the fear exists," said Kerala's health minister K. K. Shailaja. "We will augment the antibody testing conducted to check the community spread of virus, in clusters where cases are reported of an unknown source of infections," she said. Meanwhile, the en-masse return of expats continue to the state. Under Vande Bharat Mission, over 2,000 expats will arrive in nine flights to Kerala on Monday alone, from the Gulf region and Maldives.

