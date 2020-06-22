Thiruvananthapuram has been on high alert after an auto driver, who was not exposed to anyone known to be infected with the coronavirus, tested positive on Sunday. He was also part of a serial-shooting crew, and had met hundreds of people in the last few weeks. Tracing his local contacts has become a headache for the district administration. Between 4 May and 21 June, around 69 such cases have been recorded in the state, according to the health department.