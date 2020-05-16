Coronavirus-led lockdown has benefitted behavioural changes: Study

India's lockdown, the world's most stringent, has had a devastating impact on incomes of poor and daily-wage workers in Delhi, but it has led to large and beneficial behavioral changes, showed a study by Energy Policy Institute of the University of Chicago.

The study has observed poor and non-migrant workers in Delhi and the widespread compliance with public health directives, which are a must to reduce the spread of the deadly virus. India has been under a lockdown since 25 March and is now in the third phase of it, that ends on 17 May. Delhi has one of the highest cases of covid-19 in the country, at approximately 9,000, and 123 deaths.

The extended lockdown has had a negative impact on the livelihoods of daily workers. Lakhs of migrant workers have resorted to walking back to their villages as all public transport has been suspended due to lockdown restrictions. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has been pushing to ease restrictions in non- containment zones so that the economy can reopen. The Centre is yet to announce the structure of the fourth phase of the lockdown.

"Even for non-migrant workers in Delhi, the lockdown has been devastating economically. But it also brought about a massive change in behaviour. People started wearing masks more, they stayed indoors and socialised less, they washed their hands more regularly, there were even fewer reports of smoking. These habits are crucial for limiting the spread and the health impacts of the virus," said Ken Lee, executive director of the Energy Policy Institute, University of Chicago in India (EPIC India), and the lead author of the study.

“A big question we have right now is whether these positive behaviours can persist once the lockdown is lifted, even as fear and media coverage of COVID-19 begin to subside," he added.

According to the survey, as of 13 May, roughly seven weeks since the lockdown, three leading patterns emerge from their data: there are large reductions in employment and income; widespread compliance with public health instructions; and limited effects on hunger, access to health care, and security, thus far.

“First, the lockdown resulted in significant economic costs, with income and days worked falling by 57% and 73%, respectively. Second, the lockdown was met with widespread compliance with public health directives: mask usage rose by 73 percentage points (pp); time spent indoors increased by 51 pp; smoking decreased by 13 pp; and handwashing rose by 10 pp. Third, the economic impacts of the lockdown were somewhat mitigated by government food assistance, which 36 percent of our sample accessed," the study said.

“Over the first seven weeks of the lockdown, we do not observe alarming levels of hunger, scarcity, access to medical care, or security. Yet concerns remain about mental health, supply chains, personal savings, and the backdrop of a rising infection rate. Moreover, it remains to be seen whether public health compliance will persist, as extreme fear and unparalleled media coverage of COVID-19 subside," the study added.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated