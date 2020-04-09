Considering coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra , authorities today sealed COVID-19 hotspots in Mumbai's Dharavi area. Five more people tested positive in Dharavi slum on Wednesday, taking the total number coronavirus patients in that area to thirteen in a week. Two deaths were reported from Asia's largest slum.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) banned all vegetable and fruit markets, hawkers and sellers in containment area or buffer zone in Dharavi in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Only the medical outlets were allowed to function in that area.

The municipal corporation will start providing door-to-service for essential items soon, confirmed news agency ANI.

The first COVID-19 case in one of Mumbai’s Dharavi area was detected on April 1. Dharavi is one of the biggest slums in Asia where around 15 lakh people live.

As many as 143 fresh cases were reported from Mumbai today, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state to 1,297. Maharashtra was the only state to register more than 1,000 cases in the country. Around 85% of the total cases were confirmed from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune district.

As many as 72 people died due to coronavirus infection in the state. On Wednesday, authorities made wearing masks compulsory in Mumbai.

Here are the roads that will be shut with immediate effect

Mahim Fatak

Andhra Valley Road

Dharavi Main Road

Dharavi Cross Road

Matunga Labour Camp

Sant Rohidas Marg

T.H.Katariya Marg

A.K.G. Nagar

Madina Nagar

Chitranagari

Fearing community transmission, the health Ministry drafted an complete containment plan for jhuggi-jhopdi clusters/slums. Residents were urged to follow social distancing norms. No out-door activities were allowed and elderly people were asked to stay indoors.

BMC started organising health camps in various slum areas in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Around 3,000 people from various slum areas were ordered into home quarantine for 14 days.

World Health Orgnaization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 (SARS-CoV 2) as public health emergency for the international concern.

