Coronavirus: New guidelines issued; check what will be allowed after April 20

India today started second phase of nationwide lockdown to fight against deadly novel coronavirus. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached nearly 11,000 today. As many as 11,439 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the outbreak. The death toll increased to 370. In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi government decided to extend the lockdown till May 3. The Centre will consider some relaxations in non hotspots after April 20, added PM Modi.

Here are the latest updates of COVID-19:

Trucks and good carrier vehicles allowed on roads

The movement of trucks and good carrier vehicles with two drivers and one helper will be allowed. The driver will have to carry a valid driving license. Empty trucks will also be allowed to run on roads and highways after goods are delivered or for picking up goods.

Telangana far from flattening the curve

The state reported 113 new cases over the last two days which shows a increase on a day to day basis.

The state government has begun ramping up infrastructure to prepare for a further rise in infection rate in the coming days.

No metro rail services during the lockdown

Inter-state, inter-district movement of people, metro, bus services continue to be prohibited till May 3

What will remain closed till May 3

-Cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, bars to remain closed till May 3, said Ministry of Home Affairs.

-Educational institutions, coaching centres to remain suspended till May 3

-Domestic and international air travel will be suspended for this period

-Indian Railways cancelled all the passengers trains till next month

Centre issues new guideline on lockdown

The Centre today issued new guidelines on national lockdown. The guidelines includes a list of activities prohibited till May 3 due to the national lockdown.

Here's list of activities that will be allowed from 20 April during lockdown

Cases crossed 11,000 mark in India

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country increased to 11,439 today. Over 1,000 people were confirmed positive with COVID-19 infection in last 24 hours.





