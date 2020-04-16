India's COVID-19 count has crossed 12,000-mark today as states witnessed 941 fresh cases in last 24 hours. 37 fresh deaths were reported in just one day, taking the toll in the country to 414. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to mitigate the virus spread in the country. The Centre has identified 170 districts as COVID-19 hotspots where the lockdown will be imposed stringently.

The deadly novel coronavirus has infected over 2.5 million people across the world. The United States is the worst affected country by COVID-19 infection as it recorded 644,089 coronavirus cases. The number of deaths in the US has increased to 28,529.

Here are LIVE updates on coronavirus infection:

Coronavirus cases top 2 million

The total number coronavirus cases around the world reach 2 million. It took about four months for the virus to infect 1 million people and only 12 days for that number to double.

Nine coronavirus cases reported in Andhra

Nine people tested positive for novel coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 534. Three each were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Krishna, Kurnool and West Godavari districts.

Agra reports 19 more cases

19 more coronavirus positive cases were reported in Agra. The total number of positive cases in the district has risen to 167.

Another person dies in Bengaluru, toll at 13

A 66-year-old man from Bengaluru, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died today. The death toll in the state has increased to 13

Coronavirus update: Rajasthan records 1,101 cases

At least 25 new coronavirus cases were reported in Rajasthan today. At least 10 cases were confirmed in Jodhpur, 11 in Tonk, one in Ajmer, one in Bikaner, two in Jhunjhunu. The total number of of positive cases in the state has risen to 1,101.







