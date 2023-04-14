Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Active Covid cases in India near 50,000-mark today
India sees jump in daily corona cases today. On Thursday too, the country saw a significant jump in Covid cases.
India has been witnessing a spike in daily Covid-19 cases with the country reporting more than 11,000 new infections in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. Yesterday, the country logged 10,158 fresh Covid cases.
Amid the daily spike in coronavirus infections in India, a health expert has advised people to wear masks and follow Covid-appropriate behavior.
The national capital reported fresh 1,527 Covid-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a daily bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department on Thursday.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.01 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 4.29 per cent. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,97,269).
While three deaths each were reported from Delhi and Rajasthan, two each were from Chhattisgarh and Punjab and one each from Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh ,Maharastra, Odisha, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh besides nine reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
India recorded 11,109 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 236 days, while the active cases increased to 49,622, the health ministry data shows.
Chairperson of the National Progressive Schools' conference Sudha Acharya said around 230 private schools in Delhi have mandated mask for all students and implemented social distancing norms as well.
Schools including Bal Bharti, Delhi Public school, St Mary's school and Alchon Public School have implemented Covid-related norms.
The national capital has been logging more than 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases since Wednesday.
In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, Delhi Education minister Atishi on Thursday said the government is reviewing the situation, and guidelines for schools will be issued soon.
Indian Medical Association (IMA) advised citizens not to panic amid rising Covid cases, saying that they should maintain proper hygiene.
"Don't panic. We have controlled it before, We will do it now also with your support. Covid cases are rising, but don't panic. Maintain hygiene," the statement said.
According to leading epidemiologists and virologists, the new Covid variant -- XBB.1.16 -- could be the reason behind the increase in cases.
"People in high-risk groups -- pregnant ladies, those over the age of 60, those with chronic illnesses, and those with underlying health conditions, immunocompromised -- face an increased risk of severe illness and death from Covid-19. We need to protect them," read the statement.
Dr Sandeep Nayar, Pulmonologist, HOD, BLK Hospital said that masks should be made mandatory in crowded places.
"Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, it is most important that people start wearing masks. One should wear a mask while going to any crowded place. Use double-layer masks in places like hospitals etc., as it is very effective in preventing infection," Dr Nayar said.
India witnessed a jump in covid cases on Friday as it reported over 11,000 cases on Friday, 9% more than yesterday. On Thursday too, the country saw a significant jump in Covid cases with 10,158 fresh Covid cases recorded.
