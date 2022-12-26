The random Covid test of arriving international passengers continued for the second day at Delhi airport, and some passengers have tested positive, according to an official. At the Delhi airport, as many as 455 passengers have been subjected to random coronavirus testing, starting from 10 am on Saturday till 7 pm on Sunday. Out of them, less than half per cent are positive cases, an official at Genestrings Diagnostic Centre said.
Meanwhile, China will no longer publish daily figures for Covid-19 cases and deaths, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Sunday, ending a practice that began in early 2020.
Cities across China are struggling with surging virus cases, resulting in pharmacy shelves stripped bare and overflowing hospitals and crematoriums, after Beijing suddenly dismantled its zero-Covid regime earlier this month.
26 Dec 2022, 08:06 AM IST
It's safe to wear masks in crowded places: TN Health Minister
Tamil Nadu never announced any relaxation in following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and it is safe to wear a mask in crowded places, state Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Sunday amid a surge in coronavirus infections overseas.
26 Dec 2022, 08:05 AM IST
All officers, staff, lawyers to enter court only after wearing masks: Nainital High Court
Nainital High Court issues notification saying that all officers, staff, lawyers and parties will be able to enter the court only after wearing masks
26 Dec 2022, 06:25 AM IST
Delhi airport: Random Covid test of intl passengers continues for second day
26 Dec 2022, 06:22 AM IST
China’s economy is showing increasing strain from the covid tsunami
China’s economy continued to slow in December as the massive Covid-19 outbreak spread across the country, with activity slumping as more people stay home to try and avoid getting sick or to recover.
26 Dec 2022, 06:21 AM IST
China's COVID-19 surge raises odds of new coronavirus mutant
Scientists don't know but worry that might happen. It could be similar to omicron variants circulating there now. It could be a combination of strains. Or something entirely different, they say.
“China has a population that is very large and there's limited immunity. And that seems to be the setting in which we may see an explosion of a new variant," said Dr. Stuart Campbell Ray, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins University.
26 Dec 2022, 06:20 AM IST
COVID testing of foreign tourists at Taj Mahal; one found positive
A man who recently returned from China was found positive for COVID-19 at the Taj Mahal in Agra on Sunday, said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Agra Dr Arun Kumar Srivastava said.
The sample has been sent to Lucknow for genome sequencing to know the variant.
26 Dec 2022, 06:19 AM IST
China to stop publishing daily Covid figures: NHC
The decision to scrap the daily virus count comes amid concerns that the country's blooming wave of infections is not being accurately reflected in official statistics.