China will scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8 next year, according to an official announcement here on Monday, in a significant step for the country as it reopens its international borders and comes out of international isolation after nearly three years. India to carry out mock drills today in various parts of the country to check for the preparedness of a medical emergency. Catch all the live updates :
27 Dec 2022, 08:46 AM IST
China to end quarantines for inbound travelers as ‘Covid Zero’ dismantled
China will no longer subject inbound travelers to quarantine from Jan. 8, putting the country on track to emerge from three years of self-imposed global isolation under a Covid Zero policy that battered the economy and stoked historic public discontent.
27 Dec 2022, 08:45 AM IST
Hyderabad: Hospital conducts COVID mock drill
In an initiative to prevent a shortage of oxygen, the Telangana government established oxygen production plants with a capacity of 324 tonnes in a government hospital in Hyderabad.
A Golconda area hospital conducted a COVID mock drill after the state government held a zoom meeting and advised it.
27 Dec 2022, 08:44 AM IST
No need to panic but wear masks in public places: Ashok Gehlot
Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases in some countries, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said the people of Rajasthan need not panic but they should wear masks in public places.
Speaking at a Covid review meeting at his residence, the chief minister said face masks also protect against various other diseases like tuberculosis.