Coronavirus Live Updates: Delhi hospitals to conduct mock drills, China relaxes covid rules

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM ISTLivemint
The Centre has directed states to ensure adequate testing is undertaken in all the districts and maintain the recommended share of RT-PCR and antigen tests. (PTI Photo)

  • Coronavirus News Live Updates: Chinese reacted with joy and rushed to book flights overseas Tuesday after Beijing said it would scrap mandatory Covid quarantine for overseas arrivals, ending almost three years of self-imposed isolation

China will scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8 next year, according to an official announcement here on Monday, in a significant step for the country as it reopens its international borders and comes out of international isolation after nearly three years. India to carry out mock drills today in various parts of the country to check for the preparedness of a medical emergency. Catch all the live updates :

27 Dec 2022, 08:46 AM IST China to end quarantines for inbound travelers as ‘Covid Zero’ dismantled

China will no longer subject inbound travelers to quarantine from Jan. 8, putting the country on track to emerge from three years of self-imposed global isolation under a Covid Zero policy that battered the economy and stoked historic public discontent.

27 Dec 2022, 08:45 AM IST Hyderabad: Hospital conducts COVID mock drill

In an initiative to prevent a shortage of oxygen, the Telangana government established oxygen production plants with a capacity of 324 tonnes in a government hospital in Hyderabad.

A Golconda area hospital conducted a COVID mock drill after the state government held a zoom meeting and advised it.

27 Dec 2022, 08:44 AM IST No need to panic but wear masks in public places: Ashok Gehlot

Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases in some countries, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said the people of Rajasthan need not panic but they should wear masks in public places.

Speaking at a Covid review meeting at his residence, the chief minister said face masks also protect against various other diseases like tuberculosis.

