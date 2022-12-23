Coronavirus Live Updates: Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers today
- Coronavirus Live Updates: The Centre also issued Guidelines for International Arrivals which will come into effect from Saturday i.e. 24 December.
The Covid situation in China has become a source of concern for the world after Beijing abruptly ended its zero-Covid policy. Research groups have predicted that the death toll could rise to millions amid fears that new mutants could emerge as a new wave of infections quickly spreads throughout the vast country. PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in India. The prime minister urged everyone to wear masks in crowded public places. He also cautioned against complacency and directed officials to strengthen the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with the health ministers of states and Union Territories today over increasing Covid cases in some parts of the world. Yesterday, the Centre also issued 'Guidelines for International Arrivals' which will come into effect from Saturday, i.e. 24 December. The government also said that 2% of passengers arriving in each international flight will be subject to random coronavirus test from 24 December.
West Bengal will not impose any new Covid curbs, especially during the upcoming Christmas celebrations and the Gangasagar mela, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.
The West Bengal Chief Minister said that the pandemic, which paralysed normal life for long periods of time since it hit the country in March 2020, will be tackled as required if there is any resurgence in the state
As Covid cases surge in China, a recent survey showed that 71% citizens feel that India should shut down flights from China. LocalCircles conducted a pan-India survey which received over 10,000 responses from citizens residing in 301 districts of India. 62% respondents were men while 38% respondents were women. 42% of respondents were from tier 1, 30% from tier 2 and 28% respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts. Read more here
Omicron subvariant BF.7 is the one driving the alarming surge in cases in the east Asian country of China.
BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5 and has the strongest infection ability since it is highly transmissible, has a shorter incubation period, and has a higher capacity to cause reinfection or infect even those vaccinated.
The subvariant has already been detected in several other countries, including the US, the UK and European nations such as Belgium, Germany, France and Denmark.
Speaking on Covid-19 preparedness of Karnataka, amid fear of a possible fourth outbreak in the country, state Health Minister K Sudhakar Rao on Thursday said an emergency meeting has been called under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai to discuss the state's preparedness. According to data from the Union Health Ministry, 131 fresh Covid infections were detected across the country in the last 24 hours while the number of active cases was down to 3,408.
Tripura CM Manik Saha has said that the state is prepared for COVID-19 but must follow the old advisory. While speaking to news agency ANI, he added, “Oxygen, PPE kits and ventilators are available in the hospital. People know what is to be done. Instructions have also been given to the health department for the same."
The Maharashtra health department on Thursday night said 2 per cent of the international passengers arriving at the state's airports will be tested randomly amid concern of a possible spike in COVID-19 cases due to detection of the BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron which is said to be driving the latest surge in infections in neighbouring China.
The state government has not made masks mandatory for people, but has advised their use by elderly persons and high-risk populations, including those with comorbidities (having existing illnesses), the health department said in a statement. A state task force has also been formed to guide the government for expert inputs, while district authorities have been asked to review the situation at their own level through existing committees.
District administrations and civic bodies have been asked to ramp up testing and every positive RT-PCR swab sample should be sent for genome sequencing to detect any new variant, the health department added.
Genomic sequencing is a laboratory test that can map out the whole genetic makeup of a virus from a patient's swab sample. Officials in every district have been directed to ensure that all life-saving equipment like ventilators and oxygen plants are functioning properly, said the statement.
Amid a fresh global surge in Covid-19 cases, the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) Hospital in Patna stated on Thursday that it was focusing on making special arrangements for combating the disease. IGIMS superintendent Manish Mandal told ANI, "There is nothing to worry about, as we are better prepared this time. The doctors and staff are more aware of the treatment of Covid patients." "We can treat 500 people here like we did earlier. We have made all necessary arrangements and the people of Bihar need not fear," he added.
The US is prepared to help China with vaccines to help address its Covid-19 outbreak, but the government in Beijing hasn’t asked for assistance so far, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
“We want to see China get this outbreak under control," Blinken told a press conference. He said the US is worried about the rise of new coronavirus variants and said China’s outbreak has “clear implications for the global economy because of China being shut down on multiple levels."
A public health expert from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), on Thursday, assured that the lockdown situation wouldn't arrive. In a conversation with ANI about the surge in cases, Dr Anil Goyal from the Indian Medical Association said, "India needs to go back to COVID basics - testing, treating, tracing".
He further assured, "There won't be a lockdown situation in the country" and added, "since 95% of the people here are vaccinated". Speaking about the immune system of people, he further stated, "The immunity system of Indians is stronger than that of the Chinese..."
Amid rise in Covid cases in some countries, The Indian Medical Association advised citizens to avoid public gatherings such as marriages, political or social meetings as well as international travel.
In an advisory issued by the IMA, it also appealed the citizens to take COVID-19 vaccines, including the precaution dose.
They also asked the citizens to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour such as using masks in public places and maintaining social-distancing norms to "overcome the impending Covid outbreak".
According to available reports, nearly 5.37 lakh new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours from countries such as the US, Japan, South Korea, France and Brazil, the IMA said.
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said the Haryana Government will be abiding by all the instructions given by the Central government when it comes to tackling Covid-19.
"If any guidelines of the central govt comes on Covid, it will be fully implemented," said the Haryana Health minister.
Talking about the state's preparedness in tackling Covid, Vij said, "We have equipped ourselves better in the previous three waves of Covid. We have RT-PCR testing facilities in all districts along with a sufficient supply of oxygen in plants. People shouldn't panic and must follow all guidelines."
Hours after announcing the cancellation of its 'Jan Akrosh Yatra' in wake of the global Covid surge and detection of a new Omicron strain in the country, the BJP's Rajasthan unit on Thursday said the yatra will continue unless an advisory is issued by the Centre and the state.
Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia said while the yatra will continue, necessary Covid precautions will be followed.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with the health ministers of states and Union Territories today, Friday, over increasing Covid cases in some parts of the world, according to the news agency PTI. He made a suo motu statement in the Upper House on Thursday on India's preparedness. "We are constantly monitoring the situation. There are no direct flights between China and India but people come via other routes," Mandaviya said. Read more here
