Prime Minister Narendra will hold the second round of meeting with the chief ministers today to discuss the road ahead amid coronavirus pandemic . The states are expected to raise two key issues — focus on improving access to institutional healthcare facilities and need for further opening up of economy to tackle issues of lower consumer spending and unemployment.

The chief ministers of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana and Odisha and the Lieutenant General of Jammu & Kashmir will meet Modi today. These states are accounted for over 85% of the total coronavirus cases in the country. Home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh will also attend today’s meeting.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the grim milestone of 3.5 lakh today. A record of number of deaths were added in the last 24 hours. The deadly novel coronavirus claimed over 11,000 lives in the country.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister met the representatives of 21 states. He stated "the economy is showing green shoots as the country emerges from the coronavirus lockdown." The focus will be on restarting economic activities as well as boosting the health care infrastructure in the country, Modi said.

"The fight against the pandemic is a fine example of cooperative federalism where the Centre and the states are working together," Prime Minister asserted.

He also added "timely decisions have helped a lot in controlling the coronavirus infection in the country".

Here are the latest updates of coronavirus pandemic in the country

India is capable of giving a befitting reply: PM Modi

India wants peace but when instigated, India is capable of giving a befitting reply, be it any kind of situation, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi during today's interaction with the chief ministers

The sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain: PM Modi

"I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is the most important...India wants peace but it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated," says PM Modi today

PM Modi pays to tribute to 20 soldiers martyred at India-China border

Prime Minister and chief ministers of 15 states and union territories pays tribute by observing a two-minute silence to the soldiers who lost their lives in Galwan Valley clash.

PM Modi held first round of meeting with states' representatives on Tuesday

PM Narendra Modi met the chief ministers and Lieutenant Generals of Punjab, Assam, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Goa, Manipur, Nagaland, Ladakh, Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu, Sikkim and Lakshadweep on Tuesday. The focus was on how to tackle COVID-19 infection in India

Delhi heath minister tested again for COVID-19

Delhi heath minister Satyendra Jain, who has been admitted to a hospital here after running high-grade fever, was tested again for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a senior official said.

AAP leaders test positive for COVID-19

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi and Akshay Marathe test positive for COVID -19. Both are in home-isolation now.

India sees record jump in death toll

Over 2,000 deaths related to COVID-19 infection were recorded in the last 24 hours. India's coronavirus fatality rose to 11,903.

India's COVID-19 count crossed 3.5 lakh today

With the states recording over 10,000 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally surged past 3.5 lakh. It took four days to reach 3.5-lakh mark after crossing 3 lakh on June 13.

