As India enters the final phase of 54-day nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the chief ministers today to discuss the road ahead. This was the fifth such meeting between PM Modi and state chief ministers since the outbreak emerged. The focus of today's meetings will be on exit strategies of the third phase of coronavirus lockdown as well as restarting the economy.

"PM Narendra Modi to hold the 5th meeting via video-conference with state Chief Ministers tomorrow (Monday) afternoon at 3 p.m.," PMO India tweeted earlier in the day.

Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba met state chief secretaries on Sunday "while protection is required from COVID-19, economic activities also need to be stepped up in a calibrated manner", according to an official statement.

Around 4,000 Indians came back to India under under Vande Bharat Misison

Under Vande Bharat Misison, around 4,000 Indians have been brought back. Around 5 lakh migrant workers sent back to their states by trains by now: MHA spokesperson.

Centre should not play politics in this crucial time: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says at the chief ministers' meeting with PM Modi: "We as a state are doing our best to combat the virus; Centre should not play politics in this crucial time.."

Help MSME sector: Andhra Pradesh CM urges PM Modi

Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy urges PM Modi to help MSME sector. There are nearly 1 lakh MSME employees in Andhra Pradesh. If Centre does not help, there will be a spike in unemployment in the state.

North East CMs working as team to combat COVID-19: Arunachal CM

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu: "We got opportunity to ramp up health infrastructure; North East CMs are working together as a team to combat COVID-19."

Relax lockdown measures: Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy seeks relaxation of lockdown measures, with strict adherence of personal hygiene protocols.

95% coronavirus cases are curable: Jaganmohan Reddy

"We need to prepare people to live with coronavirus till vaccine is ready, we have to create massive awareness to prevent transmit of the virus," says Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy while interacting with PM Modi.

"We should have an exit plan from institutional quarantine... the fear and stigma should end. We have to remove the stigma, we need to tell that 95 percent of the case is curable," Reddy suggested

Coronavirus stigma has to end: Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy says: 30,000 people in Andhra Pradesh were tested for coronavirus infection. We need to come back to normalcy and the coronavirus stigma has to end. Families with positive case are facing social ostracisation. We have to urge people to come forward for self isolation.

Restarting of industrial activities will be a challenge

With thousands of migrant workers taking special trains to go back to their home states, the restarting of industrial activities will prove to be a challenge for states though several relaxations have been made in labour laws to increase factory output.

It's human nature to want to go home: PM Modi

PM Modi mentioned: "We stressed people should stay where they are. But it's human nature to want to go home and so we had to modify or change our decisions (kuch nirnay badalne bhi pare)."

Challenge for us to not let COVID-19 spread: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started today's meetings by metioning migrant labourers and their plight amid coronavirus lockdown. "It is challenge for us is to not let COVID-19 spread to villages," PM Modi said.

Maharashtra records 22,000 coronavirus cases:

Maharashtra became the first state in the country to record over 22,000 coronavirus cases. More than 1,000 people tested positive for the virus in last 24 hours. The death toll in the state rose to 832.

Popularise Aarogya Setu app: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah was also present in today's meeting. Shah spoke about Arogya Setu app and how important it is to fight against coronavirus in the country. He also urged CMs to popularise the importance of the app.

When will flights start?

Today's meeting is also expected to listen to different states' concerns about feasibility of allowing flights, if at all, with strict social distancing norms.

What to expect:

According to news agency IANS, there will be more concessions in terms of what's allowed in the states. India is focusing on resuming economic activity which came to a standstill due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The road ahead?

Rajiv Gauba met chief secretaries on Sunday

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a meeting with chief secretaries and health secretaries of all states/union territories to review their status of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 management

What's next?

The focus of the meeting will be on further increasing economic activities and on tackling the pandemic in containment zones as the lockdown 3.0 is to end on May 17.

India records over 4,000 cases in 24 hours:

India witnessed a huge spike in COVID-19 count as over 4,000 people tested positive for novel coronavirus in last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India stood at 67,152.

