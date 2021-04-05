Coronavirus LIVE updates: New covid curbs in Maharashtra, Rajasthan start today

Covid-19 LIVE updates: India's previous daily high in cases was 97,894, hit in mid-September and after which infections had come down sharply.

India recorded over 1 lakh new cases in the last 24 hours, led by a massive spike in the pandemic in Maharashtra, which added a record 57,074 fresh infections. With these additional cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 1,25,89,067. India's previous daily high in cases was 97,894, hit in mid-September and after which infections had come down sharply.

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday said he has been admitted to a city hospital as a precautionary measure a day after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. In a statement posted on his official Twitter page, the 53-year-old actor said he is "doing fine" and hopes to be back home soon.

With 478 new deaths, the death toll in India has gone up to 1,65,101. There are 7,41,830 active cases in India as of now.

Over 65 students have so far tested positive for Covid-19 at IIT Jodhpur in Rajasthan. Out of these, nearly 60 cases are active.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Civil Hospital in Lucknow.

China reported 32 new Covid-19 cases on April 4, up from 21 a day earlier, marking the highest daily total in more than two months, the national health authority said on Monday.

The L452R mutant of coronavirus that was detected in California in the USA, is causing concern in Maharashtra right now.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported the highest single-day rise of 57,074 coronavirus positive cases while 222 patients succumbed to the infection, the state health department said.