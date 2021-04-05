Coronavirus LIVE updates: New covid curbs in Maharashtra, Rajasthan start today

Coronavirus LIVE updates: New covid curbs in Maharashtra, Rajasthan start today1 min read . 11:31 AM IST
Covid-19 LIVE updates: India's previous daily high in cases was 97,894, hit in mid-September and after which infections had come down sharply.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Covid-19 LIVE updates: India's previous daily high in cases was 97,894, hit in mid-September and after which infections had come down sharply.
India recorded over 1 lakh new cases in the last 24 hours, led by a massive spike in the pandemic in Maharashtra, which added a record 57,074 fresh infections. With these additional cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 1,25,89,067. India's previous daily high in cases was 97,894, hit in mid-September and after which infections had come down sharply.
India recorded over 1 lakh new cases in the last 24 hours, led by a massive spike in the pandemic in Maharashtra, which added a record 57,074 fresh infections. With these additional cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 1,25,89,067. India's previous daily high in cases was 97,894, hit in mid-September and after which infections had come down sharply.
Coronavirus India LIVE updates
Coronavirus India LIVE updates
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.