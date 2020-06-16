Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds the first round of meeting with chief ministers on Tuesday to assess the current situation amid the coronavirus pandemic. The chief minister of union territories, northeast states, hill states like Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and opposition-ruled states including Punjab, Jharkhand, Kerala and Chhattisgarh will meet Modi today. Timely decision have helped India to contain COVID-19 spread, said Modi while interacting with the chief ministers. It was the sixth round of meeting that Modi would hold with chief ministers ever since the pandemic started. The first meeting was held on 20 March.

India is unlocking its economy in phases started 8 June allowing more economic activity. The states are likely to seek enhanced focus on testing of people and a special package with direct cash transfer to the poor.

The coronavirus cases in India inched towards 3.45 lakh, according to the data released by ministry of home and family affairs.

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19 pandemic here:

Your suggestions will help to chalk out future strategy: PM Mod

"Two weeks have passed since Unlock 1, our experience during this time could be beneficial for us in the future. Today I will get to know ground reality from you, your suggestions will help in chalking out future strategy" says PM Modi

India's fight against coronavirus will be remembered in the future: PM Modi

For us the death of even one Indian is unsettling: PM Modi

Timely lockdown helped India to contain coronavirus: PM Modi

India has one of the lowest mortality rates in the world: PM Modi

Will India extend lockdown?

This is Modi's sixth interaction with the chief ministers since the outbreak of the deadly virus. The two-day virtual meet comes as the country witnesses an unabated spike in coronavirus cases.

The states that are participating today:

Chief ministers of Punjab, Kerala, Goa, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, and those of the northeastern states among others are talking part in the meet. LGs and administrators of some union territories are also attending Tuesday's brainstorming session.

Flying smooth and steady, says Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh on Tuesday said that since the resumption of domestic flights in the country, 730 departures and 734 arrivals have been handled.

"We are flying smooth and steady. On Day 22, 15 June 2020 till now 730 Departures with 67,718 passengers handled and 734 Arrivals with 68,236 passengers handled. Total movements 1,464 with 1,35,954 passenger footfalls at airports. The total number of flyers were 67,718," Puri tweeted.

Unprecedented global health threat to all of us: US Ambassador to India

COVID-19 pandemic poses an unprecedented global health threat to all of us. It is only through partnership and cooperation that we will be best able to ensure a healthy future for our people: US Ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster

In Delhi, 30-35 hotels will be requisitioned: Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visit The Surya hotel which has been attached to the Holy Family Hospital, a dedicated Covid-19 facility.

This facility should be operational with 120 beds in the next 2-3 days and will gradually be ramped up to 250-300 beds. In Delhi, 30-35 hotels will be requisitioned; we will be able to add 3000-3500 beds: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

10,215 COVID-19 patients were cured

During the last 24 hours, 10,215 COVID-19 patients were cured. A total of 1,80,012 patients, so far, have been cured of Covid-19. The recovery rate rises to 52.47%, which is indicative of the fact that more than half of positive cases have recovered from the disease: Ministry of health and family welfare

UP constitutes migrant commission

Uttar Pradesh has constituted a migrant commission to deal with issues related to migrant distress. Migrants will be provided work within their own district, in an attempt to aid the state's economy.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for COVID-19

Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain has tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the chief minister’s office (CMO) said on Tuesday.

Jain was admitted to the state-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH) in the national capital on Monday night after he developed a fever and his oxygen level dropped.

Hotel Taj Man Singh in Delhi to be converted into temporary hospital

Delhi govt attaches it to Sir Gangaram Hospital and directs it to isolate all their rooms & place them at disposal of hospital with immediate effect for accommodating coronavirus patients.

Increase testing facility in Containment zones: ICMR to Delhi government

Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) writes to Union Health Ministry over "ramping up testing for COVID-19 in containment zones & hospitals in Delhi by use of rapid antigen detection test".

India adds over 10,000 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

Coronavirus cases in India zoomed to 343,091 today. Over 10,000 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll from the virus rose to 9,900. At least 380 people succumbed to death on Monday.